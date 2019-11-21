[SBS Star] The Members of TWICE Have the Time of Their Lives at Tokyo DisneySea

The members of K-pop girl group TWICE were spotted having great fun at Tokyo DisneySea, Japan.On November 20, a number of fans shared photos of TWICE at Tokyo DisneySea on social media.In their posts, they said things like, "I went to Tokyo DisneySea today and guess who I saw there? I saw TWICE! I still can't believe that I saw them there. It looked like they were having a good time together. They looked truly happy."The photos indeed showed TWICE members looking excited and happy.They were all wearing or holding adorable Disney merchandise such as bags, mittens, headbands and stuffed characters with them as well.Those cutest must-buy Disney items made them look even cuter than they already were.It looked like the members of TWICE went to Tokyo DisneySea between shows for their ongoing concert tour 'TWICE LIGHTS', which is currently taking place in cities around Japan.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)