[SBS Star] BTS Members Talk About the Pressure They Feel to Present Themselves in a "Perfect" Way to the World
[SBS Star] BTS Members Talk About the Pressure They Feel to Present Themselves in a "Perfect" Way to the World

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.20 18:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Members Talk About the Pressure They Feel to Present Themselves in a "Perfect" Way to the World
The members of K-pop boy group BTS admitted that they do in fact feel some level of pressure to be "perfect".

On November 20, New York City-based magazine PAPER released their recent interview with BTS.

One of the questions that PAPER asked BTS during the interview was, "In the face of global fame, do you ever feel pressured to present yourselves a certain way to the world? What do you do when you feel overwhelmed to be 'perfect'?"BTSRM said, "It would be untruthful if I said there was no pressure. Still, I want to do really well on stage."

JUNGKOOK also said that the pressure is always there, but he wants to show everyone that he is improving.

SUGA's answer was just the kind of answer you would expect from "cool" SUGA, "I would not be telling the truth if I said there's no pressure. But what can you do? Pressure is one part of life."BTSJ-HOPE gave a similar response to them as well, "I can't say we don't. These days, I feel like I live with a sense of mission. Rather than thinking, 'It has to be perfect!', I do what I have to do, making sure I remember the really important and fundamental things and trust that the results will follow."

After J-HOPE, JIMIN responded, "All things aside, I always think that I have to show a performance that is at least close to perfection for everyone who comes to see our performance."

V commented, "I feel the pressure of showing a performance that is close to perfection. Nevertheless, I think that being natural is important, too."

Lastly, JIN revealed that he just tries to keep himself on the right lane.BTSEach BTS member gave their honest response to the question, and they all seem to have very similar thoughts to one another about having the pressure that tagged along with them one day.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
