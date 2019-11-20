[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon to Make His First Public Appearance Since His Divorce News with Koo Hye Sun

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon is going to be making his first public appearance since the news about his divorce broke in August.On November 19, the production team of MBC's upcoming drama 'Love with Flaws' made an official announcement.They said, "Ahn Jae Hyeon will be attending the press conference for our drama on November 27."According to the production team, Ahn Jae Hyeon will be joined by director Oh Jin-seok, actresses Oh Yeon Seo, Kim Seul Ki, actor Guwon and a couple more main members of the cast.Back on August 18, actress Koo Hye Sun shared that her marriage had lost its spark and Ahn Jae Hyeon wanted a divorce.For some time after that, they engaged in a public back-and-forth regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's alleged desire for a divorce, which Koo Hye Sun disagreed with.Then on September 9, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce.As not only is Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun's divorce still being processed, but also a lot of his private life had been revealed to the public, it was unsure whether Ahn Jae Hyeon would make the decision to attend the press conference up until now.It has been said though, Ahn Jae Hyeon decided to join the press conference in the end, because he felt the responsibility to do so as the lead.Many are now wondering if Ahn Jae Hyeon will mention his divorce with Koo Hye Sun at the press conference.(Credit= MBC Love with Flaws, 'kookoo900' 'aagbanjh' Instagram)(SBS Star)