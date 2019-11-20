[SBS Star] HyunA Helps a Stray Cat with Severe Car Accident Injuries

K-pop artist HyunA's stylist Jung Sul shared a touching story about HyunA that melted the hearts of many.Recently, Jung Sul took to her Instagram to share one story that happened back in July.Along with a photo of a healthy-looking black cat, Jung Sul said, "I was just walking on the street when I saw this stray cat on the side of the road. He/she tried to run away from me, but was in serious pain. It looked like the cat was severely injured from a car accident."She continued, "I couldn't just leave the cat there like that, so I put him/her in a box and went to the vet. There, I found out the cat's legs and pelvis were all broken. I was heard that it would cost millions of won to treat the cat. It was a lot of money and I honestly didn't know what to do."The stylist went on, "That was when HyunA stepped up and decided to help the cat. She found a vet for SBS' television show 'Animal Farm' and arranged everything so that the cat could be treated at that vet. There was this nicest veterinarian there as well. The cat was treated and taken care of until he/she was fully recovered."She wrapped up a story by saying, "After the recovery though, we were faced with the issue of finding the cat a home. Once again, HyunA helped out. She and her boyfriend DAWN found a friend who said he/she was willing to provide the cat a home. The cat now has a cozy home thanks to these amazingly kind individuals who love animals. I can't be happier right now."(Credit= 'ssssssssssul' 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)