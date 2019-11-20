[SBS Star] IU Thanks Yoo In Na for Coming to Her Concert with 50 Ice Lollies for Her & Her Staff

K-pop artist IU thanked actress Yoo In Na for coming to all her concerts.On November 18, IU held a live broadcast in celebration of the release of her new mini album 'Love poem'.During the live broadcast, IU talked about her ongoing concert tour 'Love, Poem' that kicked off in the beginning of this month.IU said, "In Na has come to all of my 'Love, Poem' shows in Korea. I wasn't feeling too well during my first show and I think In Na got worried about me. So, she has been joining me for all my shows since."She continued, "In Na even makes surprise visits. She can tell me that she's coming, right? But she keeps lying to me. She is like, 'No, I'm not going to go see you this time.' Then, she comes through the door right before the concert starts."The K-pop artist went on, "When I was performing in Busan, In Na told me that she really couldn't make it and I believed her. But I jokingly said, 'If you do come, then come with some ice lollies.', because I thought she wasn't going to come that time anyway."She added, "About half an hour before my concert began, she really came again. She was like, 'Surprise!' And you know what? She had brought 50 ice lollies for me and my staff. I was seriously just joking about the ice lollies, you know. I feel very grateful for what she's done for me though."Meanwhile, IU is planned to hold 'Love, Poem' in Seoul on November 22 and 23, then in Taipei, Singapore, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta in December.(Credit= 'IU' NAVER V LIVE, '현대자동차(AboutHyundai)' YouTube)(SBS Star)