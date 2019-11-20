[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bom Gets Shy After Dancing to 2NE1 'FIRE' in Front of a Store Playing the Song

Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's member Park Bom got shy after dancing to the group's song 'FIRE' in front of a store playing it.On November 15, Park Bom shared an adorable video of herself on Instagram.The video showed Park Bom stopping in the middle of the street just outside a store.At that time, the store happened to be playing 2NE1's mega-hit song 'FIRE' on their outdoor speakers.Park Bom peeked inside the store to make sure nobody in the store was looking at her, then she started dancing right away.But only a few moments later, she burst out laughing and speedily ran away from the store in shyness.2NE1 made debut in 2009 and eventually disbanded in 2016 at the end of the four members' contract with their management agency YG Entertainment.Since disbandment, Park Bom has consistently shown her love for 2NE1 by covering the group's songs, uploading posts about 2NE1 on social media and so on.(Credit= 'newharoobompark' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)