[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Says, "I Loved the Military So Much that I Did Not Even Think About Acting Again"
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.20 10:56 Updated 2019.11.20 11:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Says, "I Loved the Military So Much that I Did Not Even Think About Acting Again"
Actor Kang Ha Neul revealed that he loved his time in the military so much that he even thought about not going back to being an actor again.

On November 19, fashion magazine ARENA shared cover photos of Kang Ha Neul for their December issue online.

Alongside some eye-catching photos, the magazine also released part of Kang Ha Neul's recent interview.Kang Ha NeulDuring the interview, Kang Ha Neul said, "Recently, a great number of people have said similar things to me. They would say things like, 'You must've missed acting a lot in the military, because you are so into your role and passionate about your work right now.'"Kang Ha NeulThe actor laughingly continued, "I just want to make this public through this interview―I really enjoyed my time in the military. I loved it so much to the point that I didn't miss acting at all. You know, I actually didn't even think about acting again."

He explained why he had such a great time in the military, "Okay, it was tough at times. But I loved the fact that I had a lot of time to think about things by myself and read books. I absolutely loved it."Kang Ha NeulFollowing the end of his military service in May, Kang Ha Neul has been keeping himself busy with his drama 'When Camellia Blooms' and various promotional activities.

(Credit= ARENA, '890326cm' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
