[SBS Star] Ha Jung Woo Reveals an Interesting Reason Why He Calls Suzy 'Suzy the Boss'

Actor Ha Jung Woo revealed why he started calling singer/actress Suzy 'Suzy the boss'.On November 19, actor Lee Byung Hun, actress Jeon Hye Jin, Suzy and Ha Jung Woo attended a press conference for their upcoming movie 'Ashfall'.During the press conference, Ha Jung Woo shared that the all cast had a nickname for each other, and they called Suzy 'Suzy the boss'.When asked why, "Suzy is very young and the youngest. But she pays for our meal and drinks a lot. We keep on missing the opportunity to pay for them."He continued, "Then one day, we just decided to call her 'Suzy the boss'; it seemed like it was the perfect nickname for her."'Ashfall' is a disaster movie that is about people trying to fight for their lives as the eruption of Baekdu Mountain on the China-North Korea border is close at hand.The movie is scheduled to hit the theaters next month.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)