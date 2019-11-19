SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyeri Comments on Her Relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol

Published 2019.11.19
K-pop girl group Girl's Day's member/actress Hyeri talked about her relationship with actor Ryu Jun Yeol.

On November 19, Hyeri had a press interview to talk about her recently-ended drama 'Miss Lee'.
HyeriDuring the interview, Hyeri was asked about her public relationship with her boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol.

To this, Hyeri said, "Although we are busy, we are happily dating. I think I meet him as much as I meet my Girl's Day members."
Hyeri, Ryu Jun YeolShe continued, "Honestly, I did expect it (being asked about her relationship) during interviews, but I feel a little hurt when the focus shifts towards that topic while I'm being interviewed."

She added, "I debuted first in the entertainment industry, and I think he enjoyed 'Miss Lee' a lot."
Hyeri, Ryu Jun YeolHyeri, Ryu Jun YeolAfter co-starring in a 2015 hit drama 'Reply 1988', Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed their relationship in August 2017.

(Credit= CREATIVE GROUP ing, 'hyeri_0609' 'ryusdb' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
