[SBS Star] Hyeri Comments on Her Relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol

K-pop girl group Girl's Day's member/actress Hyeri talked about her relationship with actor Ryu Jun Yeol.On November 19, Hyeri had a press interview to talk about her recently-ended drama 'Miss Lee'.During the interview, Hyeri was asked about her public relationship with her boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol.To this, Hyeri said, "Although we are busy, we are happily dating. I think I meet him as much as I meet my Girl's Day members."She continued, "Honestly, I did expect it (being asked about her relationship) during interviews, but I feel a little hurt when the focus shifts towards that topic while I'm being interviewed."She added, "I debuted first in the entertainment industry, and I think he enjoyed 'Miss Lee' a lot."After co-starring in a 2015 hit drama 'Reply 1988', Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed their relationship in August 2017.