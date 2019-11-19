SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Sae Ron & YG Entertainment Part Ways After 3 Years
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Sae Ron & YG Entertainment Part Ways After 3 Years

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.19 13:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Sae Ron & YG Entertainment Part Ways After 3 Years
Actress Kim Sae Ron is leaving her current agency YG Entertainment as her 3-year contract comes to an end.

On November 19, it was reported that Kim Sae Ron has decided not to renew her contract with YG Entertainment and to leave the agency as her contract ends.
Kim Sae RonFollowing the report, YG Entertainment confirmed, "We came to the mutual agreement to not renew our contract with actress Kim Sae Ron. We will cheer on actress Kim Sae Ron's activities."
Kim Sae RonKim Sae Ron joined YG Entertainment in 2016 and signed a 3-year exclusive contract with the agency.

During her time in YG Entertainment, however, Kim Sae Ron starred in only one project, the fourth season of popular web drama series 'Love Playlist'.
Kim Sae RonMeanwhile, Kim Sae Ron is currently busy filming TV Chosun's drama 'Leverage'―and she is reportedly planning on seeking out a new agency once the filming ends.

(Credit= 'ron_sae' Instagram, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992