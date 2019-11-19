[SBS Star] Kim Sae Ron & YG Entertainment Part Ways After 3 Years

Actress Kim Sae Ron is leaving her current agency YG Entertainment as her 3-year contract comes to an end.On November 19, it was reported that Kim Sae Ron has decided not to renew her contract with YG Entertainment and to leave the agency as her contract ends.Following the report, YG Entertainment confirmed, "We came to the mutual agreement to not renew our contract with actress Kim Sae Ron. We will cheer on actress Kim Sae Ron's activities."Kim Sae Ron joined YG Entertainment in 2016 and signed a 3-year exclusive contract with the agency.During her time in YG Entertainment, however, Kim Sae Ron starred in only one project, the fourth season of popular web drama series 'Love Playlist'.Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron is currently busy filming TV Chosun's drama 'Leverage'―and she is reportedly planning on seeking out a new agency once the filming ends.(Credit= 'ron_sae' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)