[SBS Star] DINDIN Says, "Kim Jong-kook's Soccer Club Training Is So Tough that I Even Cried Once"
[SBS Star] DINDIN Says, "Kim Jong-kook's Soccer Club Training Is So Tough that I Even Cried Once"

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.19 11:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DINDIN Says, "Kim Jong-kooks Soccer Club Training Is So Tough that I Even Cried Once"
Korean hip-hop artist DINDIN shared how scary singer Kim Jong-kook becomes when he tells him that he cannot make it to his soccer club practice.

On November 16 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', DINDIN joined the talk.

During the talk, one of the hosts Seo Jang Hoon asked DINDIN, "Oh, you are close to Jong-kook, aren't you?"

DINDIN playfully responded, "I rather not talk about him. He gives me a hard time."DINDINThen, DINDIN shared one interesting thing that happened between him and Kim Jong-kook not too long ago.

DINDIN said, "So, Jong-kook runs a soccer club and I'm one of the members there. We meet up for a match every Thursday. There was this time when I had just returned from Australia. As the temperature is so drastically different from Australia to here, I got a cold right after I returned."DINDINHe continued, "I didn't feel any better on Thursday. I ended up leaving a message on our soccer club group chat. I told everyone that I had a cold, so couldn't join them on that day. You know how Jong-kook responded though?"

He went on, "Jong-kook was like, 'Seriously? You're not joining us because of a cold? Please tell me that is some sort of typo... You were meant to type 'broken leg' instead of 'cold', right?'"DINDINAccording to DINDIN, Kim Jong-kook always trains the members hard at the soccer club as well.

DINDIN said, "His training is unbelievably tough. I actually cried after our soccer practice once. It is that tough. I was in my car going home after our soccer practice, and while listening to GIRIBOY's 'Traffic Control', I got emotional and started crying. I just thought, 'Why do I have to have such a difficult time while playing soccer?'"

He added, "We usually get together at 11PM and finish around 1AM. Sometimes, I have to begin working at 5AM and I tell Jong-kook that. His response is like, 'That's not just you. It's the same for everyone else here.' He always says it as if it's nothing!"

When the hosts heard his story, they burst into laughter and jokingly commented that they were not too surprised by it.DINDIN(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'kjk76' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
