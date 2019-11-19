SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Seo Jun Spotted Having a Shopping Date in Seoul
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Seo Jun Spotted Having a Shopping Date in Seoul

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.19 11:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Seo Jun Spotted Having a Shopping Date in Seoul
V of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted going on a shopping date with one of his best friends, actor Park Seo Jun.

On November 17, V and Park Seo Jun were spotted at a fashion store located in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.
Park Seo Jun, VIt seems like the two luckily found some time for a short get together amidst their busy schedules―for Park Seo Jun promoting his upcoming drama 'Itaewon Class', while V is busy preparing performances for BTS' appearance on various year-end award ceremonies.
Park Seo Jun, VV and Park Seo Jun are the founding member of 'wooga friends', a circle of celebrity friends that also includes singer Peakboy, actors Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik.
wooga friendswooga friendsThe squad members were spotted at BTS' recently-ended stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Seoul to show their full support for the squad's youngest member V.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992