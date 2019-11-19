[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Seo Jun Spotted Having a Shopping Date in Seoul

V of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted going on a shopping date with one of his best friends, actor Park Seo Jun.On November 17, V and Park Seo Jun were spotted at a fashion store located in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.It seems like the two luckily found some time for a short get together amidst their busy schedules―for Park Seo Jun promoting his upcoming drama 'Itaewon Class', while V is busy preparing performances for BTS' appearance on various year-end award ceremonies.V and Park Seo Jun are the founding member of 'wooga friends', a circle of celebrity friends that also includes singer Peakboy, actors Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik.The squad members were spotted at BTS' recently-ended stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' in Seoul to show their full support for the squad's youngest member V.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)