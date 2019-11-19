SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN S.COUPS Announces Temporary Hiatus Due to Anxiety
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.19 10:36 View Count
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's leader S.COUPS will be taking some time off due to anxiety.

On November 18, SEVENTEEN's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment released an official statement announcing S.COUPS' temporary hiatus.S.COUPSThe agency said, "Recently, S.COUPS has been suffering from anxiety. We are currently in the process of getting a correct medical diagnosis. In order to do this properly, we believed S.COUPS needed some good rest."

They continued, "S.COUPS thought the same way and spend time speaking to his fellow members regarding the matter. After a long discussion, it was concluded that S.COUPS should take a break for a while."S.COUPSThey added, "We are so sorry to be delivering such unfortunate news. We will do everything we can to help him recover and certainly be giving you an update on his recovery in the future."S.COUPSMeanwhile, SEVENTEEN kicked off its concert tour 'Ode to You' in the end of August in Seoul, and is going around cities across the globe for the concert at the moment.

(Credit= PLEDIS Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
