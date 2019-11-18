[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Says, "I Have Never Once Thought I Am Good-looking"

Actor Woo Do Hwan's past statement is making a lot of people shake their heads in disagreement.Recently, Woo Do Hwan's newly-released movie 'The Divine Move 2: the Wrathful' has been doing very well in the theaters.In light of the success of the movie, the public's attention naturally turned towards Woo Do Hwan; many people started digging up some interesting past interviews, photos and videos of Woo Do Hwan.One of the most intriguing things about him from his past was his JoongAng Ilbo interview from 2016.At the beginning of the interview, the reporter praised Woo Do Hwan for looking so marvelous.In response to the reporter's compliment, Woo Do Hwan said, "Oh no. I'm not good-looking at all. I've never once thought I'm good-looking."Then, Woo Do Hwan mentioned some actors he had worked with, and how he was impressed by their unbelievably handsome face and great body ratio.Woo Do Hwan said, "Well, I think Kim Young-kwang, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Byung Hun, Gang Dong Won and Kim Woo Bin are really good-looking. They all have such an amazing body ratio as well."He went on, "Compared to them, I'm honestly nothing. The only time I think I look okay-ish is when I had just returned from a hair salon. That's when I'm like, 'I look a bit better than usual.'"After figuring out that Woo Do Hwan was in fact dissatisfied with the way he looked and he may still be, people left comments such as, "No... What on earth are you talking about, oppa?!", "Look at yourself in the mirror again! How is that even normal-looking? You're just being ridiculous." and so on.(Credit= 'wdohwan' Instagram)(SBS Star)