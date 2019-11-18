SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gary Unveils the Face of His Wife & Son for the First Time
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.18
Korean hip-hop artist Gary unveiled the face of his wife and son for the very first time.

Recently, Gary shared a series of travel vlog on his YouTube, which showed his recent family trip to Hawaii, the United States.

In one of the videos, Gary said, "I've decided that I would go on a big trip at least two to three times a year."

He continued, "I've been so busy with my life and work that I haven't had a chance to go on vacation for a long time. That is why I decided to visit Hawaii. My family and I are going to be staying here for 30 days."GaryThe videos showed him, his wife and 23-month son visiting major as well as minor tourist spots around Hawaii.

Gary's family looked like they were such a happy family; Gary was constantly seen playing with his son, hiking with his wife, holding hands together with them and so on.

The three of them had happiness all over their faces as well.GaryPreviously, Gary had shared photos of his son on his social media in the past, but his face was never seen before.

It was also the same for Gary's wife, which meant this was his first time showing their faces to fans.

Fans' responses included, "Your wife is beautiful, Gary!", "Gary's son has the cutest smile!", "Awww what a lovely family." and so on.
 

(Credit= 'KANG GARY' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
