SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Supports Lee Jehoon by Becoming a Surprise Fan Meeting Guest & Snack Giver
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Supports Lee Jehoon by Becoming a Surprise Fan Meeting Guest & Snack Giver

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.18 16:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Supports Lee Jehoon by Becoming a Surprise Fan Meeting Guest & Snack Giver
Actor Jung Hae In showed his support to actor Lee Jehoon by turning into a surprise fan meeting guest as well as snack giver.

Last week, Lee Jehoon shared some new photos on his Instagram.Lee JehoonLee JehoonThe photos were of Lee Jehoon holding a cup of coffee in his hand in front of a snack truck.

On the snack truck, there was a message that said, "To everyone working hard for the upcoming film 'Collector', here's my support for all of you. From Jung Hae In."

In the caption, Lee Jehoon wrote, "Coffee and churros were all absolutely delicious, Hae In. Thank you so much!"

This was not the only time when the two stars recently showed off their supportive friendship.Lee JehoonLee JehoonPreviously on November 9 when Lee Jehoon had his fan meeting 'Fall into you', Jung Hae In made a surprise guest appearance.

On that day, they had much fun with the audience.

They told some interesting stories about themselves and played some games with each other.
 

Jung Hae In and Lee Jehoon always show such great support for one another and make a lot of fans smile.

(Credit= 'leejehoon_official' Instagram, '핸님과달나라' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992