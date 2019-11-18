[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Supports Lee Jehoon by Becoming a Surprise Fan Meeting Guest & Snack Giver

Actor Jung Hae In showed his support to actor Lee Jehoon by turning into a surprise fan meeting guest as well as snack giver.Last week, Lee Jehoon shared some new photos on his Instagram.The photos were of Lee Jehoon holding a cup of coffee in his hand in front of a snack truck.On the snack truck, there was a message that said, "To everyone working hard for the upcoming film 'Collector', here's my support for all of you. From Jung Hae In."In the caption, Lee Jehoon wrote, "Coffee and churros were all absolutely delicious, Hae In. Thank you so much!"This was not the only time when the two stars recently showed off their supportive friendship.Previously on November 9 when Lee Jehoon had his fan meeting 'Fall into you', Jung Hae In made a surprise guest appearance.On that day, they had much fun with the audience.They told some interesting stories about themselves and played some games with each other.Jung Hae In and Lee Jehoon always show such great support for one another and make a lot of fans smile.(Credit= 'leejehoon_official' Instagram, '핸님과달나라' YouTube)(SBS Star)