[SBS Star] TWICE MOMO & DAHYUN Cut off Live Broadcast Due to People Following Their Van
Published 2019.11.18 15:23
K-pop girl group TWICE's MOMO and DAHYUN were forced to end their live broadcast early after noticing some obsessive fans following their van.

On November 17, MOMO and DAHYUN held a live broadcast while on their way back to their hotel after wrapping up their concert in Miyagi, Japan.
MOMO, DAHYUNHowever, the two TWICE members had to cut off their broadcast early as an unidentified vehicle following them.

During the live, someone inside the car quietly informed MOMO and DAHYUN, "They are following us."
MOMO, DAHYUNBoth MOMO and DAHYUN looked out the window and whispered, "Really?"

After a while, the two members told their fans that they would have to end the live broadcast.
MOMO, DAHYUNDAHYUN said, "I think we have to go," while MOMO politely added, "Please stop following us," and turned off the live.

Upon watching the live broadcast, fans commented, "Okay, now that was creepy.", "Respect their privacy! It's so scary.", "Sasaengs? Again?", and more.
 
Meanwhile, TWICE will be heading to Aichi as part of the group's 'TWICELIGHTS' concert tour on November 29, 30, and December 1.

(Credit= 'TWICE' V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
