[SBS Star] VIDEO: SJ KyuHyun Chokes Up While Singing a Song Made by SHINee JONGHYUN

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KyuHyun choked up while singing a song that was made by another boy group SHINee's late member JONGHYUN.On November 16, KyuHyun performed at a music festival called '2019 SOMEDAY THEATER PLEROMA' that took place at COEX D Hall, Seoul.On this day, KyuHyun sang several songs including 'Breathe' by K-pop artist Lee Hi.Released in March 2016, 'Breathe' is a song that was written and composed by KyuHyun's dear friend JONGHYUN.KyuHyun took a deep breath and stared into the distance when the music started playing.He seemed emotional; his eyes were full of thoughts and different emotions.A few times while he was singing the song, KyuHyun was seen looking like he was holding back his tears.Then in the end when he was supposed to sing the last part, which went, "It's okay. I'll hold you tightly. You did well.", KyuHyun choked up in the middle of it and could not continue singing for a few moments.At that time, his voice and hand also shook a lot as well.After calming himself down, he continued singing, but had to turn around and face backwards after the song in order to make sure not to show tears to the audience.Even though he was turned around and his face was not shown, you could tell how sad he was at that time.(Credit= 'Honey mallow' YouTube)(SBS Star)