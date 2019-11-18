SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Turns into a Charismatic North Korean Soldier in His Upcoming Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Turns into a Charismatic North Korean Soldier in His Upcoming Drama

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.18 14:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Turns into a Charismatic North Korean Soldier in His Upcoming Drama
Actor Hyun Bin transformed himself into a charismatic North Korean soldier for his upcoming drama.

On November 18, the production team of tvN's new drama 'Crash Landing on You' has revealed publicity stills of the drama's male lead Hyun Bin.
Hyun BinIn the drama, Hyun Bin takes on the role of 'Ri Jung-hyuk', a North Korean officer who falls in love with a South Korean heiress who happened to land in North Korea.

The woman, 'Yoon Se-ri' (played by actress Son Ye-jin), was forced to make an emergency landing in North Korea as she met unexpected high winds while paragliding.
Hyun BinHyun BinIn the released stills, Hyun Bin is dressed up in his military uniform, exuding cynical and yet charismatic vibes of a highly competent officer.

Meanwhile, 'Crash Landing on You' is set to unveil it first episode on December 14 at 9PM KST.

(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992