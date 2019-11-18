[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Turns into a Charismatic North Korean Soldier in His Upcoming Drama

Actor Hyun Bin transformed himself into a charismatic North Korean soldier for his upcoming drama.On November 18, the production team of tvN's new drama 'Crash Landing on You' has revealed publicity stills of the drama's male lead Hyun Bin.In the drama, Hyun Bin takes on the role of 'Ri Jung-hyuk', a North Korean officer who falls in love with a South Korean heiress who happened to land in North Korea.The woman, 'Yoon Se-ri' (played by actress Son Ye-jin), was forced to make an emergency landing in North Korea as she met unexpected high winds while paragliding.In the released stills, Hyun Bin is dressed up in his military uniform, exuding cynical and yet charismatic vibes of a highly competent officer.Meanwhile, 'Crash Landing on You' is set to unveil it first episode on December 14 at 9PM KST.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)