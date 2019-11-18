SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hyo-ri Shares a Video of Yoona's Wild Drunk(?) Dance
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hyo-ri Shares a Video of Yoona's Wild Drunk(?) Dance

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.18
Lee Hyo-ri of K-pop girl group Fin.K.L shared a video of Yoona of another K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's wild drunk(?) dance.

On November 17, Lee Hyo-ri updated her Instagram with a new video.

The video showed Yoona dancing to Fin.K.L's hit song 'Feel Your Love' and Lee Hyo-ri laughing hard behind the camera while watching her dance.YoonaYoona's dance was so overly-exaggerated that Lee Hyo-ri could not stop laughing for ages.

In the middle of the dance, Lee Hyo-ri even asked, "You are hilarious, girl. Seriously so extra!"

Yoona just laughed and continued to dance, looking like she was having the time of her life. YoonaLater, Yoona walked towards the camera and playfully said with a cheeky smile on her face, "That dance was exactly the right dance for your song, wasn't it?"

Yoona's redness suggested she may have had a few drinks before the dance and this was one of her crazy drunk dances.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lee Hyo-ri and Yoona met through JTBC's television show 'Hyori's Home Stay 2' that was aired last year.

It is said that the two superstars hang out together every now and then.

(Credit= 'hyoleehyolee' 'hyorine_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
