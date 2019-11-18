SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Joo Won & Kim Hee-seon Confirm to Lead a New Fantasy Drama Together
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.18
It has been confirmed that actor Joo Won and actress Kim Hee-seon will be leading a new fantasy drama together.

On November 15, SBS announced the two main cast for their upcoming drama 'Alice'.

The production team of 'Alice' said, "Joo Won and Kim Hee-seon will be starring in 'Alice' as a couple that meet again in another time and space after death tore them apart."Joo WonThe story of 'Alice' centers around a hotel called 'Alice' where time travelers from the future start and end their journey in the present day.

Joo Won was offered to play the role of an ace detective 'Park Jin-kyeom'.

One day, 'Park Jin-kyeom' unexpectedly finds out there are time travelers in Korea.

While trying to control the excessive flow of time travelers in and out of 'Alice', he meets his lover 'Yoon Tae-yi', who previously had passed away in his world. Joo Won'Yoon Tae-yi', played by Kim Hee-seon, is a physicist with an eccentric personality.

She eventually discovers ways of making time traveling possible as well as a secret behind herself. Kim Hee-seonMeanwhile, the drama is planned to begin shooting this month and be aired in the beginning of next year.

(Credit= 'lovely.katie.k' 'zu.won_moon.jun.won' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
