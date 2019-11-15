SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Dong Wook & Gong Yoo Show off Their Unchanging Chemistry
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Dong Wook & Gong Yoo Show off Their Unchanging Chemistry

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.15 17:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Dong Wook & Gong Yoo Show off Their Unchanging Chemistry
Actors Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo proved that their friendship is still going strong in a new teaser for Lee Dong Wook's upcoming talk show.

On November 14, the third teaser for SBS' new talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' (literal translation) was shared online.
Lee Dong Wook, Gong YooIt was previously announced that Lee Dong Wook's good friend Gong Yoo will make an appearance on the show as the first guest.

In the newly-released teaser, Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo were seen going on a trip together to Jeju Island.
Lee Dong Wook, Gong YooGong Yoo expressed how it is so comfortable that he keeps on forgetting that they are actually filming a TV show.

To this, Lee Dong Wook playfully responded and asked the staff members to, "Turn off all the cameras! Give me all your memory cards!"
Lee Dong Wook, Gong YooLee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo became good friends to one another after co-starring in a 2016 drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.
Lee Dong Wook, Gong YooMeanwhile, the first episode of 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' is set to unveil on December 4 at 10PM KST.
 

(Credit= 'SBS NOW' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992