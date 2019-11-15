[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Dong Wook & Gong Yoo Show off Their Unchanging Chemistry

Actors Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo proved that their friendship is still going strong in a new teaser for Lee Dong Wook's upcoming talk show.On November 14, the third teaser for SBS' new talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' (literal translation) was shared online.It was previously announced that Lee Dong Wook's good friend Gong Yoo will make an appearance on the show as the first guest.In the newly-released teaser, Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo were seen going on a trip together to Jeju Island.Gong Yoo expressed how it is so comfortable that he keeps on forgetting that they are actually filming a TV show.To this, Lee Dong Wook playfully responded and asked the staff members to, "Turn off all the cameras! Give me all your memory cards!"Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo became good friends to one another after co-starring in a 2016 drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk' is set to unveil on December 4 at 10PM KST.(Credit= 'SBS NOW' YouTube)(SBS Star)