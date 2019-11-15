[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Solar Reveals the Jaw-dropping Revenue from Her YouTube Channel

Solar of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO revealed the profits of her personal YouTube channel, 'solarsido'.During her guest appearance on November 14 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', Solar talked about the success of her YouTube channel.Solar said, "I've been running a personal YouTube channel. I recently surpassed 1.07 million subscribers (1.1 million as of November 15)."When asked about the revenue, Solar revealed, "You have to have a lot of views rather than the number of subscribers. I don't get a lot of views though. The most views per video was about 2.8 million."She continued, "The most I received in a month was about 100 million won (approximately 85,700 dollars). However, it's not my net profit. I split the amount with my agency."Solar added that she does not share profits with her fellow MAMAMOO members as this is her personal activity, and that a lot of money goes back into the channel for various expenses including the production costs."(Credit= 'solarsido' YouTube, KBS Happy Together 4)(SBS Star)