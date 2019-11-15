[SBS Star] Actress Park Ha Seon's Younger Brother Passes Away

Actress Park Ha Seon's younger and only brother revealed to have passed away this week.According to Park Ha Seon's management agency KEYEAST on November 14, Park Ha Seon's younger brother passed away on November 12 due to acute myocardial infarction (heart attack).His funeral took place on November 14 with family members including Park Ha Seon, her husband actor Ryu Su Young, and more friends present.During her past magazine interview in 2012, Park Ha Seon opened up about her younger brother who has a developmental disability and shared her strong affection towards him.She also shared stories from her childhood during her appearance on a talk show in 2017, that if the family forgot to lock the doors at night, her brother would often leave the house and become lost.(Credit= KEYEAST, SBS funE, JTBC)(SBS Star)