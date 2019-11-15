SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Former PRISTIN Kyla Confirms She Is Safe After Mass Shooting at Her High School
[SBS Star] Former PRISTIN Kyla Confirms She Is Safe After Mass Shooting at Her High School

Published 2019.11.15
Kyla of disbanded K-pop girl group PRISTIN confirmed that she is safe following a mass shooting at her school.

On November 14 (local time), it was reported that there was a school shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.
Local news outlets reported that two students were killed, with three other students also were shot; and authorities have not named the suspect but say he is a 16-year-old student at the school.

According to Los Angeles County's Department, the suspect is currently in a grave condition after shooting five students before shooting himself.
Following the tragic shooting occurred at her high school, Kyla took her personal Twitter to assure her fans that she is safe.

Kyla wrote, "My school had a school shooter today. The one thing I was most afraid of when I went back to public school happened. I am okay and all of my friends are safe. My heart goes out to all the injured students. I pray that they are safe."
KylaThe shooting also prompted a lockdown order for all schools surrounding the area, but was later rescinded.

(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, AFP/Yonhap, 'kylam_official' Twitter, PLEDIS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
