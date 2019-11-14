[SBS Star] "They Must Be Having a Hard Time" Eric Nam Shows Support for IZ*ONE & X1

Singer Eric Nam shared his thoughts about the ongoing vote manipulation controversies surrounding Mnet's audition program 'Produce' series.Recently, Eric Nam sat down for a press interview to talk about his first full-English album 'Before We Begin'.During the interview, Eric Nam was asked to comment on the ongoing vote rigging controversies surrounding the 'Produce' series, as he also made his debut through an audition program.To this, Eric Nam first shared that he does not know the details about the issue as he was too busy in preparation of his new album.Instead, he left a message for the members of the final project groups of 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101'―IZ*ONE and X1.He said, "Those kids would probably be extremely anxious, and they must be having a hard time now. I hope they can find strength and that everything gets resolved. I honestly don't know the details, but I really hope them to find strength."(Credit= Stone Music Entertainment, Off The Record Entertainment, SWING Entertainment)(SBS Star)