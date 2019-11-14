[SBS Star] TIME Names BLACKPINK in 'TIME 100 NEXT 2019' List

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been recognized as rising influential stars by TIME.On November 13, TIME released their new 'TIME 100 NEXT' list to "spotlight 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health, and more."The named 100 figures on the 'TIME 100 NEXT' list were categorized into five different categories―Artists, Advocates, Leaders, Phenoms, and Innovators.Listed in the Phenoms category, BLACKPINK earned the spot for the group's global influence and "digitally savvy" fan power.TIME highlighted, "BLACKPINK's star may still be rising in the U.S., but on YouTube, it reigns supreme. The foursome has 31 million subscribers, more than any other music group in the world."The magazine continued, "BLACKPINK also became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, heralding a new era of Korean acts stepping past language barriers to play global stages."Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's music video of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' reached 1 billion views on YouTube earlier this week.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)