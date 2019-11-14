SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Prosecution Requests 10-year Prison Sentence for Girls' Generation Yuri's Brother
Published 2019.11.14
The older brother of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Yuri is facing 10 years in prison.

On November 13, prosecution requested sentences for the group of five men who were tried together for their crimes of gang raping, filming and distributing videos of the victim without her consent.

During the trial, prosecution requested a 7-year prison sentence for singer Jung Joon Young, 5-year for singer Choi Jong Hoon and former entertainment agency employee Heo, and 10-year for the club 'Burning Sun' employee Kim and Yuri's brother Kwon.
Yuri's brother KwonYuri's brother Kwon was one of the two recommended with the heaviest sentence from the prosecution among the accused individuals.

Kwon admitted his fault and hoped his wrongdoings does not harm his family, saying, "I will live my life with the fact that my fiancée, my family, my sister who is a public figure, have to split the blame for my crimes and that I have inflicted permanent damage that I cannot wash away."
Yuri's brother KwonKwon is widely known to the public as Yuri's older brother; as he previously made an appearance on Mnet's variety show 'I Can See Your Voice' where Yuri sent a video message to show her support.

The final verdict is set to be held on November 29 at 11AM KST.

(Credit= Mnet I Can See Your Voice)

(SBS Star)  
