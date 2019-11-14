SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIXX LEO Opens Up about His Mental Condition; Announces Enlistment Plans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIXX LEO Opens Up about His Mental Condition; Announces Enlistment Plans

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.14 10:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIXX LEO Opens Up about His Mental Condition; Announces Enlistment Plans
LEO of K-pop boy group VIXX personally opened up about his mental health and shared his plans for the upcoming military enlistment.

On November 14, LEO took VIXX's official fan community to share a long letter to his fans, ST★RLIGHT.
LEOLEO said, "As you all know, I was born in 1990. I will be enlisting in the military a little later than normal on December 2. I will be serving as a public service worker, not as an active-duty."

He explained, "Fans who know a lot about me may already know the story, but I have been suffering from depression and severe panic disorder since VIXX's world tour fan meeting in November 2013. I have been taking medication to prevent my condition from getting worse up until now."

He went on, "During the seven or eight years with VIXX, there were many times when things were very difficult to the point that I wanted to stop. But I was able to stay strong and move forward thanks to ST★RLIGHT, my muse. I exist because of you."
LEOVIXX's management agency Jellyfish Entertainment also shared an official statement regarding LEO's enlistment.

The agency stated, "VIXX's LEO will start his alternative military service as a public service worker on December 2. LEO has been suffering from panic disorder and depression since 2013, and has tried to overcome it through medication."

The agency continued, "But he was inevitably declared to serve as a public service worker. Other details regarding him will remain private, as it is a personal matter. We are sorry that we were unable to show a healthy side of LEO. Please send him your warm support."

(Credit= Jellyfish Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992