[SBS Star] VIDEO: VICTON Members Tear Up After Winning First Place for the First Time in 3 Years
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.13 17:57
The members of K-pop boy group VICTON took their tearful first-ever music show win on SBS MTV's music show 'The Show'.

On November 12, VICTON took the group's first win with its comeback track 'nostalgic night'.

On this day, VICTON was nominated for 'The Show Choice' alongside another two boy groups BDC and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Ultimately, VICTON won first place with 'nostalgic night', marking its first-ever music show win since making debut in November 2016.The ShowThe ShowAfter hearing the announcement, VICTON members were seen overwhelmed by their emotions.

Some of them continuously shed tears while delivering an acceptance speech.

During the acceptance speech, they thanked their agency staff, family, ALICE (the name of VICTON's fandom) and each other.

They also gave a big shout-out to their leader Han Seung Woo, who is currently busy promoting as a leader of K-pop project boy group X1 after competing in Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101' earlier this summer.

This emotional moment of VICTON winning first place for the first time made fans cry as well.
 

(Credit= 'sbsmtvtheshow' Twitter, 'The K-POP' YouTube, SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
