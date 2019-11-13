[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Regrets Ordering the Type of Fried Chicken that Fans Recommended Him to?

Everybody is laughing about how actor Seo Kang-jun regretted ordering the type of fried chicken that fans recommended him to.Around noon on November 13, Seo Kang-jun asked fans if they could vote on his lunch menu.Seo Kang-jun asked them whether he should have fried chicken with or without soy sauce ordered to his house.Later when Seo Kang-jun revealed the result of the poll, it was discovered that slightly over half of fans had voted on fried chicken with soy sauce.Some time later, Seo Kang-jun shared a photo of the fried chicken that he had ordered and it was indeed fried chicken with soy sauce.However, it turned out Seo Kang-jun was not happy with this choice at all.Over this photo, Seo Kang-jun wrote, "I should have just ordered fried chicken without soy sauce..."When fans saw his comment, they felt bad for choosing the option that he did not enjoy.At the same time though, they could not stop laughing hard about his epic fail moment.(Credit= 'seokj1012' Instagram, Fantagio)(SBS Star)