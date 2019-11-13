SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Regrets Ordering the Type of Fried Chicken that Fans Recommended Him to?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Regrets Ordering the Type of Fried Chicken that Fans Recommended Him to?

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.13 17:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Regrets Ordering the Type of Fried Chicken that Fans Recommended Him to?
Everybody is laughing about how actor Seo Kang-jun regretted ordering the type of fried chicken that fans recommended him to.

Around noon on November 13, Seo Kang-jun asked fans if they could vote on his lunch menu.

Seo Kang-jun asked them whether he should have fried chicken with or without soy sauce ordered to his house.

Later when Seo Kang-jun revealed the result of the poll, it was discovered that slightly over half of fans had voted on fried chicken with soy sauce.Seo Kang-junSome time later, Seo Kang-jun shared a photo of the fried chicken that he had ordered and it was indeed fried chicken with soy sauce.

However, it turned out Seo Kang-jun was not happy with this choice at all.

Over this photo, Seo Kang-jun wrote, "I should have just ordered fried chicken without soy sauce..."

When fans saw his comment, they felt bad for choosing the option that he did not enjoy.

At the same time though, they could not stop laughing hard about his epic fail moment.Seo Kang-jun(Credit= 'seokj1012' Instagram, Fantagio)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992