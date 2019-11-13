[SBS Star] MONSTA X's Agency Reveals a New Profile Photo of the Group

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's agency revealed the group's brand-new, 6-member profile photo.On November 12, STARSHIP Entertainment featured MONSTA X's new profile photo in their press release.In the newly-released group profile photo, only six members of MONSTA X are in the frame―as one of its members WONHO announced his departure from the group on October 31.Of course, MONSTA X's fans, known as MONBEBE, expressed their mixed feelings about the new group profile photo.Fans commented, "I still can't believe his departure. I just can't.", "Imagine how heartbreaking it would be for the members to move on without WONHO. I'm crying.", "I want my WONHO back. This is painful.", and more.Meanwhile, STARSHIP Entertainment announced their contract termination with WONHO on November 1 and shared that MONSTA X will be promoting as a 6-member group from now on.(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment, 'officialmonstax' Twitter)(SBS Star)