[SBS Star] Yoo In Na Takes Hauntingly Beautiful Photos of IU Getting Ready for Her Concert

Actress Yoo In Na's photos of K-pop artist IU preparing for her concert are catching the eye of fans as they turned out to be absolutely beautiful.On November 10, IU shared four photos of herself on Instagram.In the photos, IU was sitting in front of a mirror, about to apply make-up on her face.Her pretty outfit, lovely hair and gorgeous make-up suggested that she was busy getting ready for either a performance, photo shoot or television recording.IU surely already looked amazing, but the perfect camera angles made her beauty stand out even more.It was discovered that IU was in fact getting ready for her concert 'Love, Poem'.In the caption, IU had written, "'Love, Poem' in Incheon. It was such an awesome concert! By the way, Yoo In Na took these photos."It seemed like Yoo In Na went to support IU with her concert that took place at Incheon Namdong Gymnasium, Incheon on November 9, and took some photos of IU in her waiting room in prior to the concert as she looked so magnificent.Not only were Yoo In Na's photos liked by thousands of IU's fans, but it also looked like IU was satisfied with the way she looked in them.Meanwhile, IU is planned to take 'Love, Poem' to Seoul later this month, then to Taipei, Singapore, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta in December.(Credit= '현대자동차(AboutHyundai)' YouTube, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)