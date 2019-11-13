SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Proves Her Skyrocketing Popularity in China
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.13 15:06 View Count
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ's popularity in China was way beyond anyone's imagination.

On November 7, ROSÉ left Seoul, Korea to Beijing, China to attend a fashion event.

When ROSÉ walked out of the arrivals hall, she was welcomed by hundreds of fans.

Their loud scream and "Welcome!", "I love you!", "You are beautiful!" and more comments were heard from every direction.ROSEThe security guards and ROSÉ's managers made a way for her to move forward, but the whole area was so crowded with people that they struggled hard to go through them.

They even had to stop walking in the middle to keep back the crowd several times.

Regardless, ROSÉ kept a smile on her face the whole time and waved at as many of them as possible.
ROSEAlthough BLACKPINK has never performed in China before, it seemed like the members of BLACKPINK are still extremely popular among K-pop fans there.

Once again, ROSÉ proved that she is a global superstar.
 

(Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
