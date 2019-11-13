[SBS Star] DAWN Shares How He Felt When HyunA Told Him She Had a Crush on Him

K-pop artist DAWN shared how he felt when another K-pop artist HyunA told him she had a crush on him.On November 12, DAWN made a visit to SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show' studio to show his support to HyunA who was making a guest appearance.During the talk, one of the hosts Kim Tae Kyun said to HyunA, "You and DAWN make such a cute couple. It would have been nice to have both of you on this show together today."HyunA responded, "Yeah, but they only called me to be on it. He's just outside now though. I felt too nervous today that I wanted him to come with me. He went to a different radio show earlier, and we were finishing around the same time, so the timing wasn't too bad either, so..."Then, Kim Tae Kyun motioned to DAWN to join the radio show.When DAWN sat down, Kim Tae Kyun asked, "I heard that HyunA confessed her feelings to you first. How did it feel then? I'm curious."DAWN laughed and answered, "I was stunned. I was still a trainee, but she was a superstar. I honestly couldn't believe it."He continued, "Before she told me, I did think, 'Does she like me?' at times. Every time when that thought came to my mind though, I put it to the side by telling myself, 'No, that's just impossible.'"He added, "Then, she told me that she had feelings for me and I was completely shocked. I couldn't understand it at first. I kept wondering why she fancied me. It definitely took me a while to process it."Last year, DAWN and HyunA personally told the media that they have been dating each other for two years.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)(SBS Star)