SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DAWN Shares How He Felt When HyunA Told Him She Had a Crush on Him
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] DAWN Shares How He Felt When HyunA Told Him She Had a Crush on Him

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.13 11:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DAWN Shares How He Felt When HyunA Told Him She Had a Crush on Him
K-pop artist DAWN shared how he felt when another K-pop artist HyunA told him she had a crush on him.

On November 12, DAWN made a visit to SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show' studio to show his support to HyunA who was making a guest appearance.

During the talk, one of the hosts Kim Tae Kyun said to HyunA, "You and DAWN make such a cute couple. It would have been nice to have both of you on this show together today."

HyunA responded, "Yeah, but they only called me to be on it. He's just outside now though. I felt too nervous today that I wanted him to come with me. He went to a different radio show earlier, and we were finishing around the same time, so the timing wasn't too bad either, so..."Cultwo ShowThen, Kim Tae Kyun motioned to DAWN to join the radio show.

When DAWN sat down, Kim Tae Kyun asked, "I heard that HyunA confessed her feelings to you first. How did it feel then? I'm curious."

DAWN laughed and answered, "I was stunned. I was still a trainee, but she was a superstar. I honestly couldn't believe it."

He continued, "Before she told me, I did think, 'Does she like me?' at times. Every time when that thought came to my mind though, I put it to the side by telling myself, 'No, that's just impossible.'"

He added, "Then, she told me that she had feelings for me and I was completely shocked. I couldn't understand it at first. I kept wondering why she fancied me. It definitely took me a while to process it."Cultwo ShowCultwo ShowLast year, DAWN and HyunA personally told the media that they have been dating each other for two years.

(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992