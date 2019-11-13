[SBS Star] BTS Officially Joins 'Melon Music Awards 2019' Lineup

K-pop boy group BTS is confirmed to join this year's 'Melon Music Awards (MMA 2019)'.On November 13, 'MMA 2019' announced its first lineup―presenting BTS' grand return as the headliner of this year's awards ceremony.Fans are sharing their excitements towards the group's upcoming performance at 'MMA 2019', after their 2018 performance garnered immense reactions worldwide.At 'MMA 2018', BTS impressed not only its fans but also the public with a stellar performance packed with traditional Korean elements including J-HOPE's 'Samgomu' (drum dance), JIMIN's 'Buchaechum' (fan dance), JUNGKOOK's 'Talchum' (mask dance), and more.The group's interpretation of Korean dance was truly an opportunity to introduce the beauty of Korean dance movements to fans all over the world.Meanwhile, 'MMA 2019' is set to take place on November 30 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'mma_melon' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)