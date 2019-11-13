[SBS Star] ASTRO MOON BIN to Halt All Activities Due to Health Concerns

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member MOON BIN will temporarily be halting all activities due to health concerns.On November 12, ASTRO's management agency Fantagio made an announcement regarding MOON BIN.The agency said, "While MOON BIN was preparing for ASTRO's upcoming comeback, he felt that there was something wrong with his body. He visited the hospital and was thoroughly examined there."They continued, "At the hospital, MOON BIN was told that he needed some good rest and be treated. So, we have decided that it would be best for MOON BIN to take a break for a while."They added, "MOON BIN will be focusing on recovering his health for now and will be opting out of all planned future activities, including '2019 ASTRO JAPAN FANPARTY' until he fully recovers. Until then, ASTRO will promote as a 5-member group with MJ, JINJIN, Cha Eun-woo, ROCKY and Yoon San-ha."Lastly, they said, "We deeply apologize for causing you concern ahead of the group's comeback. Please keep giving your support to MOON BIN and ASTRO."Meanwhile, ASTRO is scheduled to release its sixth mini album 'BLUE FLAME' on November 20.(Credit= Fantagio)(SBS Star)