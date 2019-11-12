[SBS Star] Fans Crack Up After Discovering a Secret Behind This Elegant Photo of IRENE

Fans discovered a huge secret that lied behind one photo of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE.Recently, two different photos of IRENE taken at the same time began to circulate online due to their contrasting aspects.The first photo was a final version of IRENE's photo from a professional photo shoot.In the photo, IRENE posed with her stylish dress and accessories, looking exceptionally beautiful as well as elegant.The next one was a behind-the-scene photo of IRENE when the photo shoot was taking place.Instead of hosiery and high heels below her dress, IRENE interestingly had the most comfortable-looking track pants and sneakers on.It seemed like she knew that they were only taking photos of her upper body and was too lazy to get changed properly.Her relatable laziness and desire to stay comfortable made a lot of fans burst out laughing.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)