[SBS Star] Police Plan to Summon 'Produce X 101' Contestants & Book 10 More Individuals

Police have booked 10 more individuals involved in the ongoing controversy surrounding Mnet's popular audition TV show 'Produce' series.On November 12, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Lee Yong-pyo stated, "About 10 individuals involved with 'Produce X 101' were booked, including high-ranking employees of CJ ENM."He continued, "We believe that a thorough investigation should be conducted in order to create a fair society. We are thoroughly investigating suspicions regarding the entertainment agencies, exchange of favors, and involvement of high-ranking employees."It was also reported that the police are planning to summon 'Produce X 101' contestants as witnesses, questioning about the alleged suspicions of vote manipulation.According to reports, the police believe that there are certain contestants who were benefited by the manipulation while some contestants were purposely taken out from the final lineup for the project group.Earlier this month, the main producer of the 'Produce' series admitted to manipulating the final rankings of 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101'.Meanwhile, both IZ*ONE and X1, the final project groups of 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101', are currently taking a break from their group promotions.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Mnet)(SBS Star)