[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Teases Ko Kyoung Pyo Who Is Still in the Military

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG playfully replied to actor Ko Kyoung Pyo's comment on Instagram.At 8AM KST on November 10, TAEYANG was officially discharged from the military.Later in the afternoon, TAEYANG shared a series of photos of himself with his fellow soldiers in the military uniform on his Instagram to celebrate the end of his 21-month military service.In the caption, TAEYANG wrote, "From March 12, 2018, to November 10, 2019. Bravo is my life!"Under these photos, lots of his celebrity friends left comments.The comments were a "You rock." comment from actor Joo Won, "Finally!" comment from YOON of K-pop boy group WINNER and many more.One comment attracted the most attention of TAEYANG's Instagram followers, and that was a comment made by actor Ko Kyoung Pyo, who was still serving his national mandatory duty in the military.Ko Kyoung Pyo wrote, "Congratulations! I'll catch up with you soon!"Just a short while later, TAEYANG playfully replied, "Hey, Kyoung Pyo. Will that day... Ever come...?" with crying face emoji.Right when TAEYANG's Instagram followers saw his comment, they burst out laughing at the way TAEYANG casually burned Ko Kyoung Pyo.(Credit= '__youngbae__' 'kopular' Instagram)(SBS Star)