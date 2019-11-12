SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Teases Ko Kyoung Pyo Who Is Still in the Military
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Teases Ko Kyoung Pyo Who Is Still in the Military

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.12 17:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Teases Ko Kyoung Pyo Who Is Still in the Military
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG playfully replied to actor Ko Kyoung Pyo's comment on Instagram.

At 8AM KST on November 10, TAEYANG was officially discharged from the military.

Later in the afternoon, TAEYANG shared a series of photos of himself with his fellow soldiers in the military uniform on his Instagram to celebrate the end of his 21-month military service.

In the caption, TAEYANG wrote, "From March 12, 2018, to November 10, 2019. Bravo is my life!"TAEYANGTAEYANGUnder these photos, lots of his celebrity friends left comments.

The comments were a "You rock." comment from actor Joo Won, "Finally!" comment from YOON of K-pop boy group WINNER and many more.

One comment attracted the most attention of TAEYANG's Instagram followers, and that was a comment made by actor Ko Kyoung Pyo, who was still serving his national mandatory duty in the military.

Ko Kyoung Pyo wrote, "Congratulations! I'll catch up with you soon!"Ko Kyoung PyoJust a short while later, TAEYANG playfully replied, "Hey, Kyoung Pyo. Will that day... Ever come...?" with crying face emoji.

Right when TAEYANG's Instagram followers saw his comment, they burst out laughing at the way TAEYANG casually burned Ko Kyoung Pyo.

(Credit= '__youngbae__' 'kopular' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992