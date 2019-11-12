SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE SANA Cutely Responds to Her Female Fans Proposing to Her
Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.12
K-pop girl group TWICE's member SANA gave the cutest response to her female fans proposing to her.

Recently, SANA went live on NAVER V LIVE for the first time in a few months.SANAWhile scrolling through fans' comments, SANA suddenly said, "You know, I feel like all fans who ask if I want to marry them are girls."

She continued, "A lot of people propose to me at fan sign events or even now in the comment section, but they really are always girls! Did you know that?"

She added, "I'm not just talking about people who are proposing to me, actually. It's the same for the people who propose to my fellow members as well!"

Then, SANA made a playful face and said, "Well, I know that they don't mean it at all." in the cutest way possible.SANAThe way she said the last sentence was so overloaded with cuteness that it just attacked her fans who were not prepared for such huge ball of cuteness to come right then.

They said, "You made my day! I really can't live without you, SANA!", "What are you saying? I was being real! Seriously, marry me!", "How cute! Can't stop watching that cute bit over and over again." and so on.
 
(Credit= 'TWICE' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
