[SBS Star] 'Juror 8' Cast Members Pay a Visit to Park Hyung Sik's Military Base

Singer/actor Park Hyung Sik got a visit from his past co-stars from the film 'Juror 8'.On November 11, actress Rie Young Zin took her Instagram to share photos of herself with Park Hyung Sik as well as more photos of herself rocking Park Hyung Sik's military hat and jacket.Along with the photos, Rie Young Zin wrote, "Congratulations on your Best New Actor award from the Korean Association of Film Critics Awards!"She went on, "So take off that cool hat. What? Your jacket is warm? Take that off too. What? Don't just stand there, and give me your sunglasses."Rie Young Zin also shared more photos of the film's cast members during their visit to Park Hyung Sik's military base.Park Hyung Sik enlisted in the military on June 10, and he is currently serving as an active-duty soldier in the military police department of the Capital Defense Command.'Juror 8' was the last project that Park Hyung Sik took part in before his enlistment.(Credit= 'rieyz' Instagram)(SBS Star)