[SBS Star] BTS Members Accidentally Leave J-HOPE Behind at a Gas Station

The members of K-pop boy group BTS accidentally left their fellow member J-HOPE behind during their trip in New Zealand.On November 11, a new preview clip of BTS' overseas travel reality show 'BTS Bon Voyage Season 4' was released on BTS' official YouTube channel.While exploring New Zealand via a camper van, the members stopped by a gas station.J-HOPE was the one who stepped out of the van, but when he came back to the van, the members and the van were completely gone.When he realized that his fellow members left him, J-HOPE called them and yelled, "Hey! Why did you leave me behind?"Of course, fans couldn't help but find the whole situation extra cute; and they made various memes from the clip.They commented, "Poor baby! I hope he got back to them safely.", "This is so cute.", "Ahhh I love Hoseok (J-HOPE's real name) so much!", and more.Meanwhile, 'BTS Bon Voyage Season 4' will exclusively be released on BTS Weverse on November 19 at 9PM KST.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)