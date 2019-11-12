SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Members Accidentally Leave J-HOPE Behind at a Gas Station
[SBS Star] BTS Members Accidentally Leave J-HOPE Behind at a Gas Station

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Members Accidentally Leave J-HOPE Behind at a Gas Station
The members of K-pop boy group BTS accidentally left their fellow member J-HOPE behind during their trip in New Zealand.

On November 11, a new preview clip of BTS' overseas travel reality show 'BTS Bon Voyage Season 4' was released on BTS' official YouTube channel.
J-HOPEWhile exploring New Zealand via a camper van, the members stopped by a gas station.

J-HOPE was the one who stepped out of the van, but when he came back to the van, the members and the van were completely gone.
J-HOPEWhen he realized that his fellow members left him, J-HOPE called them and yelled, "Hey! Why did you leave me behind?"

Of course, fans couldn't help but find the whole situation extra cute; and they made various memes from the clip.
J-HOPEThey commented, "Poor baby! I hope he got back to them safely.", "This is so cute.", "Ahhh I love Hoseok (J-HOPE's real name) so much!", and more.

Meanwhile, 'BTS Bon Voyage Season 4' will exclusively be released on BTS Weverse on November 19 at 9PM KST.
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
