[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gong Yoo & Park Bo Gum Have Fun at a Party with Their Film Crew

Actors Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum were spotted at a party with film crew for their upcoming movie.On November 11, some 'Seo-bok' film crew shared photos and videos of Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum online.They explained that a party was held to celebrate wrapping up the shooting well.The photos showed Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum smiling next to some film crew.In the videos, Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum stand by one another in the center of a room.They then pick pieces of paper out of a box and call out numbers; they were running some sort of lucky draw.Their bright smile and happy laughs suggested that they were having a blast there.It seemed like the two stars became close during the shooting of the film in the last several months as well, because they looked almost as if they were best friends in the videos.'Seo-bok' (working title) is a story about the first-ever human clone named 'Seo Bok' (Park Bo Gum) and a former intelligence agent 'Ki Heon' (Gong Yoo) becoming involved in dangerous situations.Meanwhile, 'Seo-bok' is scheduled to hit the theaters in the beginning of next year.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)