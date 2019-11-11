[SBS Star] BTS V·Park Seo Jun·Choi Woo Shik Go to Peakboy's First TV Recording with Him

V of K-pop boy group BTS, actors Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik went to singer Peakboy's first television recording with him.On November 8 episode of KBS' music show 'Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook', Peakboy was invited as a guest.This day marked Peakboy's first mainstream television appearance; Peakboy only briefly appeared on one cable reality show in the past.During the interview, the host Yoo Hee-yeol asked, "Peakboy, I know you have like star-studded best friends. Can you tell us about them?"Peakboy shyly laughed and answered, "Well, Park Seo Jun and I have been friends since we were high school juniors. I've known Choi Woo Shik for a long time, so I'm really close to him as well. I met V and Park Hyung Sik through Park Seo-jun."Yoo Hee-yeol responded with his eyes wide open, "I know! This is exactly what I mean! As some of you may know, it is Peakboy's first time joining a mainstream television show today. And you know what?"He paused to breathe, then carried on, "I went to the waiting area at the back earlier and guess who I saw! V, Park Seo Jun and Choi Woo Shik! They were in Peakboy's waiting room. I couldn't believe it."Then, he playfully added, "You must have lived a good life, Peakboy."Peakboy said, "Ah yes, they really moved me as well. They are all busy due to their hectic schedule, but said they wanted to show me support."He continued, "Just before I got up here, they told me to relax and stuff. It's such a nice thing for them to do for me. I feel grateful."V, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy call themselves the 'wooga friends', and are known for their great support for one another.They almost always attend each other's concerts, film opening nights, and it seems television recordings just have been added on to their list as well now.(Credit= KBS Yoo Hee-yeol's Sketchbook, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)