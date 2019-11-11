[SBS Star] BTS RM's MMA Fighter Cousin Talks About Him Giving Her Support

RM of K-pop boy group BTS' cousin MMA fighter Seo Ji-yeon talked about receiving support from him.On November 8, Sports DongA released Seo Ji-yeon's recent interview.The news outlet highlighted her impressive achievements in the last three years, including becoming the URCC Global Women's Flyweight World Champion last year.Regarding that, she shyly commented, "I want to aim high. I would like to keep taking part in international competitions. I'm only 19, so please keep an eye on me! Thank you."At the end of the interview, Seo Ji-yeon mentioned that she recently went to her cousin's concert with her father.When asked if her cousin was a singer, Seo Ji-yeon answered, "My cousin is RM of BTS. He's from my dad's side of the family. I've seen him during holidays when our family gathered together. As he became so big though, I couldn't approach him as easily as before. But he was super nice to me; he gave me a lot of support with what I did."She continued, "I didn't talk about him until now, because I thought his fans wouldn't like it. I'm really proud that he is my cousin, and is a globally-popular star. I will do my best at all times so that I don't ruin his reputation in any ways."Then, Seo Ji-yeon shared photos of some signed BTS albums she had received from RM so far.Over one of the albums, RM wrote, "To Seo Ji-yeon, how are you doing, Ji-yeon? I hope you stay healthy and happy even after you start high school. I believe in you! From RM."Not only were fans surprised that RM had a cousin who is MMA fighter, but were also shocked to see such huge similarities in the way they looked.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, '정도한 격투기TV' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)