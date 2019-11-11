[SBS Star] Super Junior LeeTeuk Returns a Fan's Lost Wallet at the Airport

A heartwarming story of K-pop boy group LeeTeuk and a fan garnered attention online.On November 9, LeeTeuk took his personal Instagram account to share a photo of a wallet.Along with the photo, LeeTeuk wrote, "One of our E.L.F.s (Super Junior's fan club) left her wallet in the gift she gave to me. I will return it to you when I return to Korea. Please come and get it."A couple of days later, the members of Super Junior safely arrived back at Incheon International Airport after wrapping up their overseas schedule.Many fans and reporters waited for the members' arrival, and the owner of the wallet surprisingly came up to LeeTeuk.LeeTeuk told the fan that his manager kept the wallet safely and would return it to her, and he even joked if the wallet really belongs to her.Fans commented, "A true gentleman right here!", "She's so lucky. Super Junior's the best!", "What a caring person he is.", and more.Meanwhile, Super Junior recently made its long-awaited comeback with the group's ninth full album 'Time_Slip' on October 14.(Credit= 'xxteukxx' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)