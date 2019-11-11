SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior LeeTeuk Returns a Fan's Lost Wallet at the Airport
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Super Junior LeeTeuk Returns a Fan's Lost Wallet at the Airport

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.11.11 17:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior LeeTeuk Returns a Fans Lost Wallet at the Airport
A heartwarming story of K-pop boy group LeeTeuk and a fan garnered attention online.

On November 9, LeeTeuk took his personal Instagram account to share a photo of a wallet.
LeeTeukAlong with the photo, LeeTeuk wrote, "One of our E.L.F.s (Super Junior's fan club) left her wallet in the gift she gave to me. I will return it to you when I return to Korea. Please come and get it."

A couple of days later, the members of Super Junior safely arrived back at Incheon International Airport after wrapping up their overseas schedule.

Many fans and reporters waited for the members' arrival, and the owner of the wallet surprisingly came up to LeeTeuk.
LeeTeukLeeTeuk told the fan that his manager kept the wallet safely and would return it to her, and he even joked if the wallet really belongs to her.

Fans commented, "A true gentleman right here!", "She's so lucky. Super Junior's the best!", "What a caring person he is.", and more.
LeeTeukMeanwhile, Super Junior recently made its long-awaited comeback with the group's ninth full album 'Time_Slip' on October 14.

(Credit= 'xxteukxx' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992