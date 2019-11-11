[SBS Star] DAWN ♥ HyunA Reveal They Have Never Fought in the Last 4 Years of Being Together

K-pop artist DAWN and another K-pop artist HyunA revealed they have never fought in the last four years of being together.On November 9 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', DAWN and HyunA made a guest appearance.During the talk, DAWN and HyunA answered many questions in regard to their 4-year romantic relationship.One of the questions was, "Have you two ever had an argument in the past four years?"HyunA laughed and answered, "I would have a go at him every now and then, but it never turns into an argument. DAWN just takes them."DAWN commented with a smile, "Yeah, I don't really get angry much at all."HyunA shyly continued, "Everybody says I love him more. But DAWN is actually all lovey dovey with me when there are no cameras around."She added, "DAWN not only continuously talks in cute ways, but he also keeps kissing me."Last year, DAWN and HyunA personally made their relationship public.However, DAWN and HyunA's disclosure caused some conflicts between them and their management agency CUBE Entertainment, and they both left the agency soon after.Then in this January, DAWN and HyunA joined P NATION―newly-established management agency by K-pop artist PSY.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'hyunah_aa' '42psy42' Instagram)(SBS Star)