[SBS Star] TAEYANG Comments on the Possibility of All BIGBANG Members Releasing a Song Together

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG commented on the possibility of all members of the group releasing a song together.On November 10, TAEYANG and another group member DAESUNG were discharged from the military.After coming out of the Ground Operations Command in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do, where they were welcomed back to the society by hundreds of reporters and fans, each of them grabbed the microphone.First, they thanked everyone for coming all the way to Yongin to see them, and also expressed gratitude to their fellow soldiers.TAEYANG said, "Thank you, thank you. I would say that my time in the military felt short, but long at the same time. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow soldiers for leading me well for the last 20 months."DAESUNG said, "Thanks for coming here. I believe I've learned a lot from being in the military. I want to tell my fellow soldiers that I love them."During the question-and-answer session, one reporter asked whether BIGBANG will make a comeback soon.This was asked because the leader G-DRAGON also recently finished his military service, and the fourth member T.O.P completed his national mandatory duty as a public social worker in the summer as well.TAEYANG answered the question, "Well, it's not something we can do it just like that. We will have to put our heads together, you know. It's definitely something that we'll give some thought to."He added, "I do feel like I've missed many opportunities to show different things to my fans while I was away in the military. I want to make up for that."Back in March, 2018, both TAEYANG and DAESUNG said goodbye to fans to begin their national mandatory military service.(Credit= 'myheaven624' 'charmingyb' Twitter, YG Entertainment, '__youngbae__' Instagram)(SBS Star)