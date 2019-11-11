SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TAEYANG Comments on the Possibility of All BIGBANG Members Releasing a Song Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] TAEYANG Comments on the Possibility of All BIGBANG Members Releasing a Song Together

Lee Narin

Published 2019.11.11 14:51 Updated 2019.11.11 14:58 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TAEYANG Comments on the Possibility of All BIGBANG Members Releasing a Song Together
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member TAEYANG commented on the possibility of all members of the group releasing a song together.

On November 10, TAEYANG and another group member DAESUNG were discharged from the military.

After coming out of the Ground Operations Command in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do, where they were welcomed back to the society by hundreds of reporters and fans, each of them grabbed the microphone.TAEYANG and DAESUNGFirst, they thanked everyone for coming all the way to Yongin to see them, and also expressed gratitude to their fellow soldiers.

TAEYANG said, "Thank you, thank you. I would say that my time in the military felt short, but long at the same time. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow soldiers for leading me well for the last 20 months."

DAESUNG said, "Thanks for coming here. I believe I've learned a lot from being in the military. I want to tell my fellow soldiers that I love them."TAEYANG and DAESUNGDuring the question-and-answer session, one reporter asked whether BIGBANG will make a comeback soon.

This was asked because the leader G-DRAGON also recently finished his military service, and the fourth member T.O.P completed his national mandatory duty as a public social worker in the summer as well.

TAEYANG answered the question, "Well, it's not something we can do it just like that. We will have to put our heads together, you know. It's definitely something that we'll give some thought to."

He added, "I do feel like I've missed many opportunities to show different things to my fans while I was away in the military. I want to make up for that."TAEYANG and DAESUNGBack in March, 2018, both TAEYANG and DAESUNG said goodbye to fans to begin their national mandatory military service.

(Credit= 'myheaven624' 'charmingyb' Twitter, YG Entertainment, '__youngbae__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992