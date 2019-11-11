SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk in Talks to Lead a New Drama Together
[SBS Star] Suzy & Nam Joo Hyuk in Talks to Lead a New Drama Together

Singer/actress Suzy and actor Nam Joo Hyuk are in talks to lead an upcoming drama together.

On November 11, it was reported that Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk would be co-starring in a new tvN drama 'Sandbox' (tentative title).
Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk
In response to the report, both Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk's agencies―Management Soop and YG Entertainment―stated that the two are currently positively looking over the offer.

'Sandbox' is reportedly a drama that tells the story of a woman who runs her own start-up company as she dreams of becoming the next Steve Jobs.
Suzy, Nam Joo HyukIf they accept the offer, this will be the first time for Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk to co-star in a drama together.

The drama's screenwriter is Park Hye-ryun, who has previously worked with Suzy for 'Dream High' and 'While You Were Sleeping'.

The project will be directed by Oh Choong-hwan, the mastermind behind multiple hit K-dramas including 'Doctors', 'While You Were Sleeping', and 'Hotel Del Luna'.

(Credit= 'skuukzky' 'skawngur' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
